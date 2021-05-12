930 new Covid infections, almost 100 deaths in the past 24hrs. Infection rate down to 2.7%

930 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in Romania in the last 24 hours, following 34,543 conducted tests, according to the the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Infection rate stands at 2.69% today. 98 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 874 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

1,068,817 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic more than one year ago, while 1,018,642 patients were declared cured.

Separate from the newly 930 confirmed cases, 288 people were reconfirmed positive following the retesting of patients who had already tested positive.

The death toll climbed to 29,233, with 98 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 55 men and 43 women from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Two deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, five deaths in the 40-49 age group, four deaths in the 50-59 age category, 23 deaths among people aged 60 to 69, 30 deaths among patients aged 70 yo 79 and 34 deaths among people older than 80.

97 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, while no other comorbidity was reported in case of one victim.

5,733 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 874 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate is on decline in Bucharest, which now ranks third after Alba and Cluj. The infection rate is 1.42 per 1,000 inhabitants in Bucharest, 1.46 in Alba and 1.43 in Cluj.

The incidence of coronavirus cases per one thousand inhabitants in the past 14 days is below 1 in 31 counties.