961 new cases of coronavirus in Romania, fewer tests though

961 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, but there have also less tests conducted, only 13,274.

However, there are more deaths reported Sunday than Saturday- 39.

Overall, there are 78,505 cases of coronavirus registered in Romania since the debut of the pandemic. 35,287 patients were declared cured and 9,429 were asymptomatic.

Apart from those 961 new cases of SARS – CoV – 2, other 426 people have been reconfirmed positive following retesting.

There are 7,370 people infected with COVID-19 currently hospitalized throughout Romania, with 480 of patients in intensive care.

The death toll climbed to 3,272, with 39 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 21 men and 18 women from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Buzău, Cluj, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Sibiu, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported on a patient in the 30-39yo age group.

All patients who died due to Covid in the past day had also other underlying medical conditions.