HEALTHTOP NEWS

97% of COVID deaths the last week were in unvaccinated people

By Diana Salceanu
0 22

97% of COVID deaths registered in Romania the last week were in unvaccinated persons, and 3% in vaccinated persons with incomplete scheme, according to the data of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

Statistics August 9-15

  • 44.5% of the total COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest, Ilfov, Cluj, Constanța and Suceava.
  • 82.4% of the confirmed cases were registered in unvaccinated persons.
  • 51.6% of all deaths were recorded in Iasi, Suceava, Caras Severin, Bacau and Galati.
  • 7% of the registered deaths were in unvaccinated persons, and 3.0% in vaccinated persons with incomplete scheme.

From the beginning of the pandemic to the present:    

  • 1 in 77 of the total COVID-19 cases was registered with medical staff.
  • 86.1% of all deaths were in people over 60 and 57.5% of deaths were in men.
  • 94.6% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.

- Advertisement -

Diana Salceanu
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More