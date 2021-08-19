97% of COVID deaths the last week were in unvaccinated people

97% of COVID deaths registered in Romania the last week were in unvaccinated persons, and 3% in vaccinated persons with incomplete scheme, according to the data of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

Statistics August 9-15

44.5% of the total COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest, Ilfov, Cluj, Constanța and Suceava.

82.4% of the confirmed cases were registered in unvaccinated persons.

51.6% of all deaths were recorded in Iasi, Suceava, Caras Severin, Bacau and Galati.

7% of the registered deaths were in unvaccinated persons, and 3.0% in vaccinated persons with incomplete scheme.

From the beginning of the pandemic to the present:

1 in 77 of the total COVID-19 cases was registered with medical staff.

86.1% of all deaths were in people over 60 and 57.5% of deaths were in men.

94.6% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.