9,799 new cases of COVID-19, 203 dead in the past 24 hours

9,799 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with new record highs in terms of deaths and patients in intensive care: 203 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 1,092 infected patients are admitted in intensive care units.

Overall, 324,094 Romanians have been reported with the infection so far since the debut of the pandemic, with 218,086 being declared cured.



Separate from the newly confirmed cases, other 2,074 patients who were already infected, have tested positive for the coronavirus again following retesting.

The death toll climbed to 8,389, with 203 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 116 men and 87 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita,Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu-Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.



One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, 3 deaths in the 30-39 age group, 5 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 31 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 48 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 57 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 58 deaths among people over 80.

196 deaths were reported in patients with pre-existing medical conditions, 5 victims presented no comorbidity, and no comorbidity have been reported so far in case of 2 other victims.

12,687 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,092 of them in intensive care.

Infection rate report

Sibiu becomes the first county in Romania with an infection rate higher than 7/1,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.

Sibiu has reached an incidence rate of 7.19/1,000. Cluj is close to 7, 6.9/1,000 inhabitants, Sălaj – 6.46 and Timiș – 6.52.

The infection rate is over 5 in Bucharest and two other counties: Bucharest-5.04, Alba – 5.6 and Bihor – 5.54.

The only county with a rate lower than 1.5 is Vrancea- 1.46.