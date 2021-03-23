99yo war veteran gets vaccinated against Covid-19

A Romanian WWII veteran, aged 99, has got vaccinated against Covid-19 at the centre hosted in the Metropolitan Circus building in Bucharest on Tuesday morning.

He strongly believes the vaccine is necessary for all to be able to overcome this tough time for the humankind.

“All should come. It is necessary. Without the vaccine we cannot move forward“, he said as quoted by Digi24.

The veteran used to be a schoolmaster from 1940 to 1941, then he went to fight in the World War II.

In February, another Romanian nonagenarian veteran got the anti-Covid jab, 85 years after he had got vaccinated against smallpox.