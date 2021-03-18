A county hospital opens the first non-stop vaccination centre in Romania

The first non-stop vaccination centre in Romania to open at the County Hospital in Timisoara.

The Timisoara County Hospital manager, Raul Patrascu told Digi24 that the non-stop vaccination centre will have four inflows per day and four others per night.

480 people can thus get vaccinated within 24 hours.

The centre will open as of March 23, with appointments on the vaccination online platform available these days.

The hospital manager explained that opening a non-stop vaccination centre came amid the difficult epidemiological situation in Timis, which reports the highest incidence of coronavirus infections in the country.

“The goal is to have vaccine doses. We hope there will no distribution problems, Bucharest and the Timisoara Public Health Direction assured us there will be available doses”, the doctor said.