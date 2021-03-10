A first in Romania: Woman infected with COVID-19 gives birth to healthy quadruplets

A 37-year-old woman, infected with COVID-19, has delivered quadruplets, four perfectly healthy boys at “Elena Doamna” Maternity in Iasi, eastern Romania. The case is a first for the Romanian medicine.

“The medical team has solved a case that is a first in Romania, a 37-year-old patient, 34 weeks pregnant, carrying quadruplets. The patients was infected with SARS-CoV-2, had trombocytopenia, and an old pre-existing condition, a surgery for atrial septal defect. The team of doctors has delivered the four baby boys be C-section. The babies weighed from 1,400 to 1,800 grams,” reads a hospital’s press release.

The mother is in stable condition and the quadruplets are perfectly healthy.

“It is a very rare case and we are glad it was successful. There are very few cases of moms infected with SARS-CoV-2 to give birth to quadruplets. At present the mother is recovering after a several-hour intervention. These are the first babies of the family and the mother had prepared names for each of the boys. We could say she is a supermom,” dr. Gabriel Martinescu, the manager of “Elena Doamna” Maternity told Ziarul de Iași.