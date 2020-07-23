A new record of COVID-19 infections in Romania

Romania has registered a new record of COVID-19 infections today, exceeding 1,000 daily cases. 1,112 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, while 20,085 tests have been processed. 25 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania in the past day.

40% of the tests conducted in the past 24 hours have been done upon request, the Strategic Communication Group said.

Overall, 41,275 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Romania since the start of the pandemic.

24,862 patients were declared cured and 2,787 were asymptomatic. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, 393 people who had already tested positive have been reconfirmed with the virus.

The death toll climbed to 2,126, with 25 new more deaths today. There have been 16 men and 9 women who died in the past 24 hours from Argeș, Bacău, Călărași, Dâmbovița, Galați, Ialomița, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Prahova, Sibiu, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest. All patients who died in the past day had other underlying medical conditions.

There are 5,586 people with Covid currently hospitalized, and 285 are in intensive care.