A record high on number of deaths de to COVID-19: 48 in the past 24hrs

There have been 1,232 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Romania in the past 24 hours out of 20,581 conducted tests.

A record high on deaths have been also reported today, August 4: 48 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in our country in the past 24hrs, which is the highest number reported in just one day since the start of the pandemic. The number of patients in intensive care is also on the rise: 436.

Overall, there are 55,241 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Romania’s territory.

28,006 patients were declared cured and 5,136 were asymptomatic.

Apart of the newly confirmed cases, 712 people were reconfirmed positive following retesting.

The death toll mounted to 2,480 people, with 48 people infected with COVID-19 passing away in the past 24 hours: 31 men and 17 women from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Dâmbovița, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

All 48 patients who died from August 3 to August 4 had pre-existing medical conditions.

There are currently 7,771 patients infected with COVID-19 hospitalized in Romania, with 436 being in intensive care.

Most of the new Covid cases have been reported in the past 24 hours in Bucharest (158), Prahova (61) county and Dambovita county (51).