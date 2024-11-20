Adapting to seasonal changes: the life of a bariatric patient

Seasons and their influences can impact the way we function. In the case of bariatric patients, these changes turn into challenges, and seasonal changes have the power to alter mood, energy, sleep and even your relationship with your diet. Fortunately, the specialists of the Doctor Dejeu team are ready to offer personalized support and advice that can help you adapt to these natural changes in a healthy and balanced way.

Anca Pavel, a psychologist at the clinic, emphasizes the importance of a daily routine that adapts to the changing seasons: “As the days get shorter or longer, our body responds directly to these changes. It is perfectly normal to adjust our schedule and give ourselves space to feel energized and in control. For bariatric patients, these adjustments are all the more important as the body is already undergoing a major transformation.”

In the cold season, when the days are shorter and natural light is less, it’s a good idea to spend as much time as possible outdoors, even if only for a few minutes a day. “Natural light has a positive effect on well-being, and for patients recovering from bariatric surgery, it’s important to support both body and mind during these times.” – Anca Pavel, psychologist in Team Doctor Dejeu.

Nutrition also needs more attention during cold periods. The nutritionists on the Doctor Dejeu team recommend adjusting your diet according to the season, opting for fresh and nutritious foods that provide energy and maintain a healthy balance. “The body needs adequate fuel to function at full capacity, especially after a bariatric surgery, and choosing the right foods for each season, together with a specialist, is more than necessary to support your well-being,” explains Dr. Mihaela Martin, a member of the most sought-after multidisciplinary bariatric team in Romania.

Sleep is another factor influenced by seasonal changes. Restful sleep becomes a priority in order to cope with daily challenges, especially for patients who face body and emotional changes after surgery. A good recommendation would be to create a comfortable space to rest and try to keep a regular sleep schedule.

Last but not least, physical activity and wardrobe are details that matter when you want to feel really good in your own skin. “Whatever the season, it’s important to keep active, but also to dress comfortably, depending on the weather and your mood,” advises psychologist Anca Pavel.

Try to reflect on the changes in your life, including the changing seasons and your body’s reactions. With the support of the multidisciplinary team at the Doctor Dejeu Clinic and by adapting your lifestyle to these seasonal changes, you will be able to easily overcome these situations that become uncomfortable at some point.