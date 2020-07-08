Alarming record of new COVID-19 cases in Romania: 555 in just one day. Authorities send public call

555 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Romania today, July 8 since yesterday, the highest number registered in Romania since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 13,147 tests have been done. The negative record in the past 24 hours has exceeded the one on April 11 when 523 cases were reported. It was the only time when Romania recorded more than 500 new cases on a daily basis.

Overall, there are 30,175 infected persons on Romania’s territory. Among them, 11,284 were discharged from hospital: 20,799 patients recovered and 1,485 were asymptomatic and were released from hospitals 10 days after they had tested positive.

1,817 infected persons have died in Romanian so far. 18 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours; 6 men and 12 women from Brașov, Dâmbovița, Galați, Bucharest, Prahova, Sălaj, Suceava and Vâlcea. All patients who died had other underlying medical conditions.

At this point, there are 237 patients in intensive care.

Amid the concerning increase of the number of new cases of coronavirus , Romanian authorities have launched a public appeal. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) asked citizens to strictly observe the health protection rules, to wear face masks, to wash hands frequently, to avoid direct contact, and keep the social distancing.

“We are disavowing the actions to politicise this health crisis, either by denying the risk of infection or minimising the risks prompted by COVID-19, either by contesting the measures enforced by the authorities to manage the crisis, which are based on the assessments of the pubic health experts, as these actions are leading to onducts and attitudes that are opposing the social and health calls at this point”, reads a press release by the GSC.