Alarming rise of Covid daily infections: Over 620 in the past 24hrs

628 Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. It is for the first time in the past months that the threshold of 600 daily cases has been exceeded. Nine people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died, while 167 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,089,817 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, August 20, 2021. 1,51,504 patients were declared cured.



The death toll surged to 34,388, with nine more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: four men and five women admitted in hospitals in Argeș, Arad, Botoșani, Brașov, Constanța, Galați, Hunedoara, Prahova and Vaslui counties.



Three deaths were reported in the 60-69 age group, three in the 70-79 age group and three in patients over 80.

All victims had pre-existing conditions.



1,187 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 167 in intensive care.