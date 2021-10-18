All members of a family in Giurgiu died of Covid

An entire family died of Covid in the county hospital in Giurgiu, a 36-year-old man and his parents, all unvaccinated. The three were admitted in the hospital with a severe form of SARS-CoV-2 and did not respond to any treatment.

The manager of Giurgiu Hospital, Dragos Chivu told Digi 24 that the three came to the hospital together for they were in a critical condition and they were admitted as a matter of emergency.



“Their lungs were seriously affected. The 36-year-old man was admitted in intensive care, was intubated, but responded to no treatment,” said the hospital manager, adding that both son and parents died within 24 hours.

The doctor also said the three patients were unvaccinated and they came to the hospital too late. He explained this is actually the main reason why most patients are developing severe forms of the disease.

The hospital manager pointed out that 90% of the patients who are now hospitalized in his unit are not vaccinated. At the same time, the hospital is full, with no ICU beds available.

“There were no beds available yesterday, we had 78 Covid patients in the emergency room, and 100 in the Covid ward. The situation is serious, we are trying to triple the shifts from other medical specialties to cope with it. All this suffering does affect us”, Chivu said.