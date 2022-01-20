All-time high of Covid cases in Romania

Romania reached an absolute record of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, since the beginning of the pandemic – over 19,100 diseases. There were also 43 deaths, according to partial data provided by the authorities.
The absolute record of COVID cases in one day in Romania was so far on October 19, 2021, when 18,863 cases were reported. At the same time, 574 deaths were reported, of which 13 were previous
According to the data existing on January 20, 2022, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 19,105 cases of positive people with SARS-COV-2 were reported. Also, 43 deaths were reported, of which 4 were previous.
On Wednesday, 16,610 cases of COVID-19 and 58 deaths were reported in Romania, two of which were previous.
547 people infected with SARS-COV-2 are in intensive care. 37 of those 43 latest victims were not vaccinated.
Overall, there have been 1,964,021 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Romania so far since the beginning of the pandemic, with 25,473 being reinfected patients after more than 180 days since the first infection. 1,806,581 patients were declared cured.
42 of the dead patients had comorbidities, one was reported with none so far.
Out of 43 dead patients, 37 were not vaccinated against COVID-19, and only 6 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients were aged 50 to over 80, with most of them having underlying medical conditions
Infection rate
Meanwhile, the incidence of COVID-19 infections in Bucharest continues to climb, reaching 7.15 per 1,000 inhabitants , as against 6.69 a day ago. The infection rate in the Capital was 0.72 per one thousand on January 1, so it is higher by almost ten times today.
It is the 22nd day in a row of increasing infection rate in the Capital, after a constant two-month decline.