All-time high of Covid cases in Romania

Romania reached an absolute record of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, since the beginning of the pandemic – over 19,100 diseases. There were also 43 deaths, according to partial data provided by the authorities.

The absolute record of COVID cases in one day in Romania was so far on October 19, 2021, when 18,863 cases were reported. At the same time, 574 deaths were reported, of which 13 were previous

According to the data existing on January 20, 2022, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 19,105 cases of positive people with SARS-COV-2 were reported. Also, 43 deaths were reported, of which 4 were previous.

Further details will be available after 13.00 hrs.

On Wednesday, 16,610 cases of COVID-19 and 58 deaths were reported in Romania, two of which were previous.

547 people infected with SARS-COV-2 are in intensive care. 37 of those 43 latest victims were not vaccinated.

Overall, there have been 1,964,021 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Romania so far since the beginning of the pandemic, with 25,473 being reinfected patients after more than 180 days since the first infection. 1,806,581 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 59,428, with 43 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 17 men and 26 women from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Cluj, Covasna, Gorj, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Mureș, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.

Four deaths reported today had occurred in Arges, Bacau and Bucharest previously: one in October, one in November and two in December, 2021.

Out of those 43 recently reported deaths, one was in the 30-39 age group, one in the 40-49 age group, three in the 50-59 age group, eight in people aged 60 to 69, 11 in those in their 70s and 17 among patients over 80.

42 of the dead patients had comorbidities, one was reported with none so far. Out of 43 dead patients, 37 were not vaccinated against COVID-19, and only 6 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients were aged 50 to over 80, with most of them having underlying medical conditions 4,945 Romanians infected with SARS-COV-2 are currently hospitalized, by 411 more than the previous day. 547 are in intensive care, by 17 more than yesterday. Among the 547 patients in ICU, only 63 had vaccination certificates. 414 hospitalized Covid patients are minors, with 13 of them in intensive care.

Infection rate

Meanwhile, the incidence of COVID-19 infections in Bucharest continues to climb, reaching 7.15 per 1,000 inhabitants , as against 6.69 a day ago. The infection rate in the Capital was 0.72 per one thousand on January 1, so it is higher by almost ten times today.

It is the 22nd day in a row of increasing infection rate in the Capital, after a constant two-month decline.