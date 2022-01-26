All-time high of Covid daily infections in Romania. Death number also up

Over 34,000 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, an all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of daily deaths due to SARS-COV-2 is also on the rise, with 94 dead patients recorded in the past day.

„According to existing data on January 26, at 10.00 hrs, 34,255 cases of people who tested positive for SARS-COV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 94 deaths were reported. No previous death was reported”, the Strategic Communication Group announced.

The highest daily number of new cases to date had been reported on January 25 – 19,685 new cases. At the same time, 44 deaths were reported.

In wave 4, when the Delta variant of coronavirus was the dominant one, the highest daily number of new cases was reached on October 19, 2021, when 18,863 cases were reported. At the same time, 574 deaths were reported, of which 13 were previous.

However, the increase in the number of new cases has been high as compared to Tuesday, by 14,570 more. 4,375 of the infections in the last 24hrs are reinfected patients after more than 180 days since the first infection.

Overall, there have been 2,083,151 cases of SARS-COV-2 infections in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, January 26, 2022, with 38,012 being reinfected patients. 1,851,867 patients were declared cured.



The death toll surged to 59,726, with 94 new more deaths in the last day: 52 men and 42 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava,Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.



Out of those 94 recent deaths, one was in the 0-9 age group, two in the 40-49 age group, five in the 50-59 age group, 24 in patients aged 60 to 69, 28 deaths in patients in their 70s, and 34 deaths among people over 80.

The victim made by the coronavirus in the 0-9 age category was a 3-month baby girl from Botosani, who had comorbidities.

88 of the recent victims had comorbidities, while no comorbidity was reported in the case of six other dead patients.

Among the 94 dead patients, 77 were not vaccination and 17 were vaccinated. The vaccinated dead patients were aged 50 to over 80 and they all had comorbidities.

7,348 Romanians infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, by 254 more than the previous day. 692 patients are in intensive care, more by 42 than Tuesday. Among the 692 patients in ICU, 585 are not vaccinated.

Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 667 are children, with 12 in intensive care, more by five than on January 25.

The cities with high Covid incidence rate

If on Tuesday there were 253 localities in the country where the threshold of 3 per thousand of the cumulative incidence calculated at 14 days was exceeded, on Wednesday their number had risen to 264, according to official data. Also, on Tuesday, we had 33 localities where the cumulative incidence exceeded 12 per thousand, and today their number rose to 38.

The city with the highest incidence is Dej, where the infection rate rose from 26 per thousand. Cluj and Timișoara still have over 20 per thousand.

As for the number of new infections, in the Capital, the number of new cases doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday. From about 2,500 cases, it has reached almost 5,000 a day.

We also see a doubling of cases in Bihor, while in Iasi we have an increase from 466 cases yesterday to 1305 cases. Timișoara remains in second place, but the increase in new cases is modest.