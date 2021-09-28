All-time high of Covid infections in Romania. Over 11,000 cases, 208 deaths in the past 24hrs. Bucharest – 5.5/1,000 infection rate

The highest number of COVID-19 new cases since the start of the pandemic has been reported in Romania today: 11,049 daily infections reported by the authorities today, with the previous record being 10,269 daily infections registered on November 18, 2020.

208 infected people have died in the last 24 hours, while 1,277 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,210, 810 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, September 28, 2021. 1,129 patients are reinfected with the coronavirus, as they tested positive more than 180 days since the first infection.

1,104,496 patients are declared cured.

Among the newly 11,049 Covid infections reported in the past 24 hours, 182 are reinfected patients, who got reinfected more than 180 days after the first infection.

The death toll surged to 36,658, with 208 new more victims in the past 24 hours: 99 men and 109 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Among the recent 208 victims, one was reported in the 20-29 age group, two in the 30-39 age group, six in the 40-49 age category, 33 in the 50-59 age range, 51 were in their 60s, 64 in their 70s, and 51 victims were people aged over 80.

185 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, 13 victims presented no other diseases, and no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of ten other dead patients.

11,431 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,267 in intensive care. Out of the total hospitalized patients, 306 are children: 289 admitted in the Covid wards and 17 in intensive care.

5.5 infection rate in Bucharest, close to new restrictions, night lockdown on weekends

The infection rate has climbed to 5.57 per one thousand inhabitants in Bucharest, meaning very close to 6 per 1,000 when new restrictions are to be enforced. The infection rate in the Capital had been 4.95 on Monday.

The infection rate has gone beyond 6 in Ilfov county, while Timis is very close just like Bucharest.

Covasna, Harghita and Tulcea are the counties with the lowest number of daily Covid infections reported on Tuesday.

According to legal provisions, when the incidence of COVID-19 infections gets over 6 per 1,000 schools close down and go online and night lockdown is enforced on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

At the same time, the movement of unvaccinated people is allowed on weekends only from 5.00 am to 20.00 pm, with some exceptions, while vaccinated people can travel without restrictions for at least 10 days.

Bucharest entered the red scenario since Friday night to Saturday, and the green COVID certificate became mandatory for access to bars, performance halls, private events, gyms or restaurants in malls. According to a new government decision adopted on Thursday, the COVID green certificate will be mandatory for children aged 12 and over, as it was until now.