All-time record of Covid-related deaths: 331 in the past 24hrs. Almost 15,000 daily infections

An all-time record has been reported today in people who died to COVID-19 in Romania: 331 recorded in the past 24 hours, including one baby, two teenagers and three in the 20-29 age group. There also been recorded 14,744 daily Covid infections in the past 24 hours.

Overall, there have been 1,303, 900 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, October 6, 2021. Among them there are 2,842 patients who got reinfected with coronavirus more than 180 days after the first infection. 1,148,983 patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 38,260 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 331 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 177 men and 154 women infected with SARS-CoV-2 and admitted in hospitals in Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Among the recent 331 victims, one was in the 0-9 age group, two in the 10-19 age group, three in the 20-29 age range, five in the 30-39 age group, 11 in the 40-49 age range. 32 recent deaths were reported in people in their 50s, 76 among patients in their 60s, 110 in patients aged from 70 to 79 and 91 were people over 80.

202 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, 14 dead patients presented no other diseases, and no other pre-existing conditions have been confirmed so far in the case of 15 other dead patients.

Three deaths occurred in September, all in Bucharest.

Among the total 331 dead patients, 303 were not vaccinated and 28 were vaccinated. The dead vaccinated patients were aged 48 to 90 and had pre-existing conditions.

14,569 Romanians infected with Covid-19 are currently hospitalized, with 1,513 in intensive care. Among the total hospitalized patients, 400 are children: 377 admitted in the Covid wards and 23 in intensive care.

One baby, five youngsters infected with Covid died

A baby boy under one-year-old and five young people are among the Covid patients who passed away in the last 24 hours. None of those 5 youngsters were vaccinated, with two of them having no other medical conditions.

The baby in the 0-9 age group who died was a baby boy from Suceava, aged under 1, who had other diseases as well.

In the 10-19 age category there are two victims: a young man aged 18 from Ialomita county, unvaccinated, who also had pre-existing conditions and a 19yo young man from Harghita, unvaccinated who had other diseases, as well.



Three other deaths were reported in the 20-29 age group. A 20yo man from Caras Severin, who was not vaccinated and who presented other comorbidities, a 24yo man from Valcea, unvaccinated, who had no other diseases and a 23yo man from Bihor, also unvaccinated, who did not have any other medical conditions either.