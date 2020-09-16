All-time record of new COVID-19 infections in Romania

The number of new COVID-19 are alarmingly on the rise, over 1,700 new infections being reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. The last negative record was registered on August 27 when 1,504 new cases were reported.

Until today, September 16, 107,011 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania since the debut of the pandemic.

1,713 new cases of persons infected with SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) have been reported in the past 24 hours, out of 25,991 cases.

Separate from the newly confirmed cases, 714 have been reconfirmed positive following retesting.

4,285 people infected with COVID-19 have died in Romania so far, with 49 deaths reported today: 33 men and 16 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Buzău, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sălaj, Suceava, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Three deaths were reported in the 40-49yo age group, four in the 50-59yo age group.

All patients infected with coronavirus who died in the past 24 hours had underlying medical conditions.

6,854 people infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 471 of them being in intensive care.

Most of the new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Cluj (99), Suceava (91), Prahova (84) and Vâlcea (83). As a matter of fact, the infections in many counties have doubled. In Bucharest there have been 211 COVID-19 cases reported, as against 214 on Tuesday.