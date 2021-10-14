All-time record of patients in intensive care. 16,000 new daily Covid infections and 304 deaths

There have been 16,383 new Covid-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with a positive trend rate of 24.1%. 304 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day, with 280 of them being unvaccinated people. The number of patients in serious condition in intensive care is on the rise, reaching an al-time record: 1,727 in the past 24 hours.

Overall, there have been 1,414,647 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, October 14, 2021, with 4,937 being patients who have got reinfected after more than 180 days since the first infection.

1,210,494 patients were declared cured.



Among the daily new cases reported today, 330 are cases of people who have got reinfected more than 180 days since the first infection.

Three unvaccinated youngsters, with comorbidities, died in the past 24 hrs

The death toll surged to 40,765, with 304 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 149 men and 155 women infected with COVID-19 and admitted in hospitals in Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.



Among the latest 304 deaths, one was reported in the 10-19 age group, two in the 20-29 age group, three in the 30-39 age range, 15 in the 40-49 age category, 28 among people aged 50 to 59, 58 among patients in their 60s, 110 among patients in their 70s and 77 among elderly over 80.

Three unvaccinated young people, with other diseases, have died in the last day: 18-year-old girl from Iasi, another 21-yo girl from Galati and a 29yo man from Harghita. They all had comorbidities and were not vaccinated.

279 of the recent dead patients had underlying medical conditions, 13 presented no comorbidities, while no other pre-existing conditions have been reported so far in the case of 13 other victims.



One death occurred in September in Brasov county, but was reported in the last 24 hours.



Among the total number of 304 Covid patients who died, 280 were unvaccinated, and 24 were vaccinated. Those 24 vaccinated victims were aged 48 to 87 and all of them had underlying medical conditions.



17,610 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,727 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients in the past day, 440 are children: 401 admitted in the Covid wards and 39 in intensive care.