Almost 10 thousand new cases of COVID-19. A quarter of infections in Bucharest

9​,802 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, by 2,551 less than the previous day, which had set a record of the past five months. The most numerous cases are in Bucharest – 2,197 , then in Cluj – 612 and Constanța – 500.

1,900 of the new cases in 24 hours are from reinfected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first infection.

Distinct from the newly confirmed cases, following retesting of patients who were already positive, 279 people were reconfirmed positive.

The number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 3,571, 126 more than the previous day. 233 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care, 18 more than the previous day. Of the 233 patients admitted to ATI, 198 are unvaccinated.

Of the total hospitalized patients, 600 are minors, 594 being hospitalized in wards, with 42 more compared to the previous day, and 6 in ICU, the same as the previous day.

The death toll due to the SARS-Cov-2 infection reached 65,923, with 29 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 15 men and 14 women.

Out of those latest 29 deaths, two were in the 40-49 age group, one in the 50-59 age group, five in the 60-69 age group, 10 in people in their 70s and 11 in people over 80. All patients infected with Covid-19 who died had comorbidities and 20 of them were not vaccinated.