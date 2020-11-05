Almost 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases. New record highs on deaths and patients in intensive care

9,714 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, more by over 1,000 as against the previous day, out of 37,685 conducted tests. Other 121 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,014 patients are in a serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, 276,802 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported countrywide since the start of the pandemic, with 191,805 being declared cured.

Separate from the 9.714 newly confirmed cases, other 2,039 already infected patients tested positive for the virus again, after being retested.

The death toll climbs to 7,540, with 121 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 68 men and 53 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

5 deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, 12 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 37 deaths in the 60-69 group, 38 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 29 deaths in people over 80.

112 of the latest victims had pre-existing conditions, one dead patient presented no comorbidity, while no comorbidity has been reported so far in case of 8 victims.

One of the recent victims is a 34-year-old policeman from the Brasov Police Inspectorate. He was admitted in hospital being infected with the novel coronavirus. Ionut Hanganu was chief of the Criminal Investigations bureau within the Brasov Regional Transport Police Section.

Overall there are 12,061 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus hospitalized across the country, with 1,014 in intensive care.

Alba is on the verge of becoming the fourth county in Romania where the coronavirus infections rate is 5 per 1,000 inhabitants, with an index of 4.96 reported on Thursday. The index is 5.77 in Salaj, 5.33 in Cluj and 5.48 in Timis.

The incidence rate is 4.45/1,000 in Bucharest.

Overall, 12 counties and the Capital are in the red scenario in Romania, 25 are in the yellow scenario (over 1.5) and three in the green scenario.