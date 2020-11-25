Almost 10,000 new Covid-19 cases. New records high on deaths, patients in intensive care

9,739 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 35,575 tests. Other 168 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day, while 1,205 patients are in a more serious condition, admitted in the intensive care units.

Overall, there have been 440,344 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in our country since the start of the pandemic, with 313,885 patients being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 10,541, with 168 new more deaths reported in the 24 hours: 99 men and 69 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

3 deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, 4 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 17 deaths in the 50-59 age group 38 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 49 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 57 deaths in patients over 80.

157 recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, 3 dead patients presented no comorbidity, while no previous diseases have been confirmed so far in the case of 8 other victims.

13,402 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,205 admitted in intensive care.

Bucharest and other 5 counties (Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Ilfov, Sibiu) have a rate of infection of over 6 per 1,000 inhabitants.