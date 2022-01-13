Almost 10,000 new Covid-19 infections in Romania

Almost 10,000 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. The last time our country saw so many Covid daily cases was on November 3, which was however on a downward path. The number of deaths yet remains relatively low, 35 reported in the 24 hours, with 2 occurring in the previous weeks.

On Wednesday, 8,600 cases were reported, along with 44 related deaths.

More precisely, 9,785 new cases of SARS-COV-2 infections have been reported in Romania in the last 24 hours, by 1,185 more than the previous day. 1,153 of the new cases are patients reinfected after more than 6 months from the first infection.

Other two counties enter the red scenario: Ilfov and Brasov.

Overall, there have been 1,875,887 Covid infections confirmed in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, January 13, 2022, with 17, 118 being reinfected patients.

1,771,333 patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 59,150, with 36 new more deaths reported in the last day: 19 men and 17 women from Bihor, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Cluj, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Harghita, Iași, Mureș, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Timiș, Vâlcea.



Two victims reported today died in Bihor and Covasna, one in October 2021 and one in December 2021.



Among the 36 deaths, one was in the 20-29 age group, two in the 40-49 age group, four in the 50-59 age group, seven in the 60-69 age group, nine in the 70-79 age group and 13 in patients over 80.

34 of the dead patients had comorbidities, while for other two no other medical conditions were reported.



Among the 36 victims made by the novel coronavirus, 34 were not vaccinated, two were vaccinated. Those two vaccinated victims had over 80 and had pre-exisitng medical conditions.



3,272 Romanians confirmed with COVID-19 were admitted in hospitals in the past day, by 209 more than the previous day. 441 were in intensive care, with only 49 of them having vaccination certificates.

Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 203 are children, with nine in intensive care.



Infection rate

Meanwhile, the incidence of the COVID-19 cases in Bucharest is still increasing, going beyond 3.63 per one thousand inhabitants on Thursday. Bucharest has entered the red scenario a day ago, which means that new restrictions are enforced, including with schools switching on online classes if they have a vaccination rate of the teaching staff under 60%.

The infection rate was 3.32 on Wednesday.

It is the 15th day in a row of increasing infection rate in the Capital, after a constant two-month decline.