Almost 1,300 Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths reported in the past 24hrs

1,295 cases of Covid-19 infections have been reported in the past 24 hours out of 22,767 conducted tests, the Strategic Communication Group.

At the same time, a new record high has been registered on deaths- 39 patients infected with Covid-19 have died in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients in intensive care is also on the rise: 409 at this point.

Until today, July 31, 50,886 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania.

27,007 patients were declared cured and 4,433 were asymptomatic.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, 654 people have been reconfirmed positive for Covid-19 following retesting.

The death toll climbed to 2,343, with 39 deaths reported in the last day: 22 men and 17 women from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Teleorman, Timiș, Vrancea and Bucharest.

All patients who died in the past 24 hours had other pre-existing medical conditions, besides being infected with Covid-19.

7,456 patients are currently hospitalized across Romania, with 409 patients in intensive care units.