Almost 1,500 Covid patients in intensive care in Romania. Other 172 infected died

Almost 5,000 daily Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours (4,989). 172 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while other 1,495 infected patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care, which sets a new record since the beginning of the pandemic.

Till April 8, 2021, 993,613 cases of people infected with coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, with 890,528 patients being declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 24,733, with 172 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 99 men and 73 women admitted in hospitals in Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman,Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, six deaths in the 40-49 age category, 19 deaths among people aged 50 to 59, 40 deaths in patients aged 60 to 69, 56 deaths among those aged 70 to 79 and 50 deaths in elderly over 80.

155 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, nine victims presented no comorbidity whatsoever, while no disease had been reported so far in the case of eight other dead patients.

Overall, 13,859 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,495 in intensive care.