Almost 1,500 new Covid-19 infections, 21 deaths and close to 300 patients in ICU in the past day

1,443 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 42,847 conducted tests. The rate of positive trend of the tests stands at 3.36%. 21 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 293 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, 1,100,208 people have got infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till September 1, 2021. 1,055,892 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,591, with 21 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 11 men and 10 women from Argeș, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Dâmbovița, Iași, Mureș, Prahova, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group, two in the 50-59 age group, five deaths in the 60-69 age category, seven deaths in patients aged 70-79 age group and six in people over 80.

20 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, while in the case of another one no comorbidity had been reported so far.

2,455 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 293 in intensive care.