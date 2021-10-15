Almost 16,000 daily Covid infections. 365 deaths reported in the past day

15,828 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, after an all-time record of new infections (16,743) and deaths had been set on Thursday. 365 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus had died in the last 24 hours.
1,439,475 people have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, October 15, 2021, with 5,232 being reinfected patients. 1,220,953 patients were declared cured.
Among the last 15,828 confirmed infections, 295 were in patients who got reinfected more than 180 days after the first infection.
Two of the recently reported victims died in September, one in Timis county and the other one in Ialomita.