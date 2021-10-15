Almost 16,000 daily Covid infections. 365 deaths reported in the past day

15,828 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, after an all-time record of new infections (16,743) and deaths had been set on Thursday. 365 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus had died in the last 24 hours.

1,439,475 people have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, October 15, 2021, with 5,232 being reinfected patients. 1,220,953 patients were declared cured.

Among the last 15,828 confirmed infections, 295 were in patients who got reinfected more than 180 days after the first infection.

The death toll climbed to 41,130, with 365 new more deaths in the past 24 hours: 182 men and 183 women

from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

13yo girl, not vaccinated, no comorbidity, among the victims

Out of the recent 365 deaths, one was reported in the 10-19 age group, one in the 20-29 age group, two in the 30-39 age group, 15 in the 40-49 age range, 27 in patients aged 50 to 59, 88 deaths in patients in their 60s, 127 in patients in their 70s and 105 among elderly over 80.

Among the dead patients there was a 13-year-old girl from Bacau, who was not vaccinated and had no diseases.

Another victim was a 29yo young man from Gorj, who had underlying medical conditions, but was not vaccinated.

351 of the patients with Covid who died in the past day had pre-existing conditions, nine victims had no other comorbidity, while no other diseases have been confirmed so far in the case of five dead patients.

Two of the recently reported victims died in September, one in Timis county and the other one in Ialomita.

Among the total 365 dead patients in the last 24hrs, 325 were not vaccinated and 40 vaccinated. Those 40 vaccinated dead patients were aged 40 to 80. 39 of them had underlying medical conditions, one was reported with no disease.

18,000 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,729 in intensive care. Among the total number of hospitalized patients, 442 are children: 404 are admitted in the Covid wards, 38 in intensive care.