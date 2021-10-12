Almost 17,000 new daily Covid infections and 442 deaths in the past 24hrs

There have been 16,743 new COVID-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, the highest figure since the debut of the pandemic. Authorities have reported 442 daily deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, while the number of patients in intensive care is also on the rise: 1,667 in the last day.

Overall, there have been 1,382,531 cases of new coronavirus infections in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, October 12, 2021, with 4,205 people reinfected after more than 180 days since the first infection. 1,188,975 patients were declared cured.

Out of the latest 16,743 daily cases of people infected with SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), 260 are patients who got reinfected with the virus more than 180 days since the first infection.

The death toll surged to 40,071, with 442 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 226 men and 216 women admitted in hospitals from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.



Among those 442 recent deaths two were reported in the 20-29 age group, four in the 30-39 age group, 20 in the 40-49 age group, 34 among patients in their 50s, 112 in patients in their 60s, 139 victims were aged 70 to 79 and 131 were elderly over 80.

410 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, 10 dead patients presented no other comorbidity and no other diseases have been reported so far in the case of 22 other victims.

Out of those 442 dead patients, 397 were not vaccinated and 45 were vaccinated. Those 45 vaccinated victims were aged 49 to 91, and 44 of them had pre-existing conditions. One was not known with any other disease.

Among the unvaccinated victims who had no comorbidity there are two young women, both aged 26, one from Caras-Severin and the other from Prahova.

17,141 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,667 in intensive care. Among the total number of hospitalized Covid patients, 467 are children: 428 are admitted in the Covid wards, and 39 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate countrywide is 7.59, with the highest Covid incidence rates being reported in Ilfov 0 15 per one thousand inhabitants, in Bucharest- 14.7 per 1,000 and in Timis – 10.37. The lowest infection rates are in Harghita- 2.82 and Covasna – 2.54.