Almost 20,000 daily Covid infections

Authorities have announced a record number of new cases of COVID-19, registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 7,603 more than the previous day. 1,740 of the new infections today are reinfected patients.

“According to the data available at the CNCCI level on January 25, 2022, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 19,685 cases of positive people with SARS-COV-2 were registered. 44 deaths were also reported”, the Strategic Communication Group announced.

Overall, there have been 2,048,896 infections with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic till today, with 33,637 being reinfected patients, more than 6 months after the first infection. 1,827,324 patients were declared cured.



The death toll climbed to 59,632, with 44 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 27 men and 17 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Brașov, Cluj, Mehedinți, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui and Vâlcea.

Out of those 44 recent deaths, two were in the 40-49 age group, four in the 50-59 age group, seven in the 60-69 age group, 17 in patients aged 70 to 79 and 14 in patients over 80.

43 of the dead patients had comorbidities, while one presented no other comorbidity. 34 of the victims were not vaccinated, ten were vaccinated. Vaccinated dead patients were aged 40 to over 80, and they all had comorbidities.



7,094 Romanians infected with COVID-19 were admitted in hospital, more by 724 than the previous day, with 650 being in intensive care, more by 21 than yesterday. Among the 650 patients in ICU, 560 were not vaccinated.

Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 643 are children, with 7 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate in Bucharest is also on the rise, surging up to 11,03 per one thousand inhabitants from 10.23 in the past 24 hours.

No less than 19 counties, almost half of the total, reported over 300 cases of COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. The Capital reports the highest number of new cases, over 2,500, closely followed by Timiș with almost 1,300 and two other counties with about 900 new cases. The national coronavirus infection rate rose to 8.32, with all counties recording day-to-day increases, with only one remaining in the green scenario for now.

The highest infection rate is reported in the town of Dej- 25.35 per one thousand inhabitants. Cluj-Napoca comes second with an incidence rate of over 21.45 per 1,000. It is followed by Timisoara – 19.57, Otopeni (Ilfov) – 18.75, Ghimbav (Braşov) – 18.35 and Siret (Suceava) – 18.06. The infection in Oradea is 16.04, Suceava – 14.92, Constanța – 14.22, and Brașov – 14.04.

253 cities in Romania reported an infection rate higher than 3 per 1,000.