Almost 250 new daily Covid infections. Number of patients in ICU on the rise

244 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 28, 329 conducted tests. Authorities have reported other two deaths due to the coronavirus infection, while the number of patients in intensive care is on the rise against the previous days, 72 patients.

There have been 1,084,226 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, August 5, 2021. 1,048,215 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,300, with two new deaths reported in the past 24 hours: two men from Iasi and Prahova. One victim was in the 50-59 age group and the other in the 70-79 age group. Both victims had pre-existing conditions.

489 Romanians infected with Covid-19 are currently hospitalized, with 72 in intensive care.

INSP: All Covid-19 deaths last week in unvaccinated people or who had not received a second dose

More than 81% of confirmed cases of coronavirus were last week in unvaccinated people, and all deaths associated with Covid-19 in people who were unvaccinated or who had not received a second dose, according to the report of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

During July 26 – August 1, 2021, 50.3% of the total cases were registered in Bucharest, Constanța, Cluj, Ilfov and Timiș, and 81.5% of the confirmed cases were reported in unvaccinated persons.

71.4% of the total deaths were registered in the counties of Neamț, Bacău, Călărași, Satu Mare and Botoșani.

According to the quoted source, 85.7% of the registered deaths were in unvaccinated persons, and 14.3% in vaccinated persons with incomplete scheme.

Doctors: ICUs are full with unvaccinated people

The intensive care units are full of unvaccinated people, warned Emilian Imbri, former manager of the “Victor Babeș” hospital in Bucharest. He says that more and more often young people, infected with the Delta version of the virus, end up in ATI wards and that not all patients have comorbidity.

“On therapy we have only unvaccinated hospitalized and in serious condition A 43-year-old man died yesterday, there is another 37-year-old hospitalized, who is not in good condition and who does not have pre-existing conditions “, said Imbri.

The risk of infection does not necessarily depend on age, but on exposure, doctor Beatrice Mahler, the manager of the Marius Nasta Institute, said in her turn, as quoted by Digi24.

“Statistically it seems that young people are more affected, they have been vaccinated late in the countries that make such reports. The risk of infection in vaccinated people is much lower. There are cases of vaccinated people who can become infected, but they take light forms, the body of vaccinated people has the amount of antibodies to fight the virus from the first moment “, said Mahler.