Almost 2,500 new COVID-19 cases after 7,116 tests, 87 deaths in the past 24 hrs

2,489 new cases of infections with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 7,116 tests. It is the lowest daily tally in our country in the past 2 months.

Overall, 593,783 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 501,896 patients being declared cured.

87 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. 11,430 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,255 in intensive care.

One of the latest 87 deaths caused by the virus was reported in the 20-29 age group, one death in the 40-49 group, six deaths in the 50-59 age group , 23 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 28 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 28 deaths in people over 80.

81 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical issues, no comorbidity has been detected for five victims, while no previous diseases have been reported so far in the case of one other victim.

The death toll climbed to 14,481 since the debut of the pandemic.

The most numerous new cases have been reported in Bucharest -341, Ilfov -169, Argeș – 138, Constanța and Timiș -128 each. Ilfov Count (6.73) and Bucharest (6.03) have the highest rate of infection with the novel coronavirus per 1,000 inhabitants, while eight counties are in the green area, meaning they report an infection rate lower than 1.5/1,000. Besides Bucharest and Ilfov, other three counties have a higher incidence rate: Constanta – 4.97, Brașov – 4.59 and Cluj – 4.56. The counties with a lower infection rate are: Harghita – 0.68, Gorj – 0.77, Olt – 1.05, Vrancea – 1.05, Neamț 1.28, Sălaj 1.28, Covasna – 1.34 and Suceava – 1.44.