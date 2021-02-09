Almost 2,800 new Covid infections, 95 deaths in the past 24hrs

2,797 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours following around 30,000 tests. 95 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, with the death toll going beyond 19,000 since the beginning of the pandemic , 19,056 more precisely.

749,434 Romanians have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with 695,398 patients being declared cured.

From February 8 to February 9 95 new more deaths have been reported among the Romanian patients infected with the novel coronavirus: 54 men and 41 women admitted in hospitals in Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39yo age group, one death in the 40-49 age group, six deaths in the 50-59 age category, 28 deaths among patients aged from 60 to 69, 37 deaths among people aged 70 to 79yo and 22 deaths in patients over 80.

91 of the latest victims had pre-exisitng medical conditions, one dead patient presented no comorbidity, while no other disease have been detected so far in the case of three other victims.

7,337 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 937 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate is on the rise in Timis, with an index reported today of 3.51 as against 3.44 a day ago. Timis is the only county still in the “red zone”. An increase of the incidence rate is also reported in Cluj: 2.51 from 2.16.

The infection rate is down in Maramures – 2.97 from 3.03.

In Bucharest, the infection rate per 1,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days remains constant below 2/1,000: 1.93 today as against 1.94 yesterday.



The highest number of new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Cluj (450), which is thus outranking Bucharest that usually reported the most numerous new cases. Today Bucharest counted 335 new infections, Timiș – 240 and Brașov – 119.