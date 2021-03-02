Almost 4,000 new Covid-19 infections, 106 deaths in the past 24hrs

3,950 new infections with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 33,544 tests. 106 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day, while 1,044 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

A fourth county, Ilfov, enters the red scenario, after Timiș, Cluj and Maramureș.

Overall, 808,040 Romanians have been infected with the novel coronavirus so far since the beginning of pandemic, with 744,040 being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 20,509, with 106 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (62 men and 44 women) from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea and Vaslui.

Five deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, 13 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 27 deaths among patients aged from 60 to 69, 29 deaths in the 70-79 category and 32 deaths among people over 80.

105 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, while one patient had no other diseases reported.

8,536 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,044 admitted in intensive care.