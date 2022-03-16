Almost 4,000 new Covid infections in the past 24hrs

​3,913 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19) have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with one third of the cases being in Bucharest – 1,271.

There are 941 fewer cases than the previous day, and 442 of the new cases in the last 24 hours are from re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 90 days after the first infection.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, after retesting patients who were already positive, 306 people were reconfirmed positively.

The overall death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 64,518, with 68 new more deaths (37 men and 31 women) being reported in the past day, of which 23 were prior to the reference interval.

Of the 68 deaths, 1 was recorded in the 40-49 age group, 7 in the 50-59 age group, 12 in the 60-69 age group, 17 in the 70-79 age group. years and 31 in the age group over 80 years.

67 of the deaths were from patients with comorbidities.

Out of a total of 68 patients who died, 51 were unvaccinated and 17 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 52-97. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

3,394 Romanian infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, 193 less than the previous day. 516 are in a more serious condition in intensive care, yet less by 26 than the previous day. Among those 516 patients in ICU, 462 were not vaccinated. Out of the total hospitalized Covid patients in Romania, 201 are children, with 4 in intensive care.

The highest incidence remains in Bucharest – 8.48 per thousand, followed by Cluj – 5.78 and Ilfov – 5.34.