Almost 4,500 daily Covid infections, 73 infected patients died

4,478 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with a positive trend rate of 9.7%. 73 patients infected with coronavirus have died in the past day.

Overall, there have been 1,139,505 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the start of the pandemic till today, September 17. 1,075,499 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 35,359, with 73 new more deaths in the past 24 hours: 36 men and 37 women from Arad, Argeș, Bihor, Brașov, Brăila, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Among those 73 new victims, one was in the 30-39 age group, six in the their 40s, 10 in the 50-59 age range, 12 in he 60-69 age group, 28 in their 70s and 18 aged over 80.

66 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, two dead patients presented no oter diseases, while in the case of five other victims no diseases have been reported so far.

6,727 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 762 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 there are 180 minors: 166 admitted in the Covid wards and 14 in intensive care.