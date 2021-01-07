Almost 5,000 daily Covid cases. 111 deaths, 1,106 patients in ICU in the past 24hrs

The death toll surged to 16,410, with 111 new more deaths reported today: 80 men and 31 women admitted in hospitals from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.
One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, four deaths in the 40-49 age group, nine deaths in the 50-59 age group, 26 deaths in the 60-69 group, 41 deaths in the 70-79 group and 30 deaths in patients over 80.
All recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions.
8,846 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized across the country, with 1,106 in intensive care.