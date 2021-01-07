Almost 5,000 daily Covid cases. 111 deaths, 1,106 patients in ICU in the past 24hrs

4,951 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 31,393 tests.

The tally has climbed to 658,958 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 591,596 being declared cured.

111 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while other 1,106 are in intensive care.

The death toll surged to 16,410, with 111 new more deaths reported today: 80 men and 31 women admitted in hospitals from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, four deaths in the 40-49 age group, nine deaths in the 50-59 age group, 26 deaths in the 60-69 group, 41 deaths in the 70-79 group and 30 deaths in patients over 80.

All recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions.

8,846 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized across the country, with 1,106 in intensive care.