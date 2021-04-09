Almost 5,000 daily Covid infections. 134 infected patients dead, almost 1,500 in intensive care

4,942 new daily Covid infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. 134 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while 1,496 patients are in a more serious condition, admitted in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 998,555 cases of Covid infections in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, April 9, with 896,573 patients being declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 24,867, with 134 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 53 men and 81 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, two deaths in patiens in the 30-39 age category, six deaths in people aged 40 to 49, 10 deaths among patients aged from 50 to 59, 30 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 38 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 47 deaths among elderly over 80.

128 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, one dead patient reported no comorbidity, and no diseases have been reported so far in the case of other 5 victims.

13,748 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,496 admitted in intensive care.

Infection rates and new daily cases

Bucharest is back on the top of list on new daily infections (1,093), followed by Cluj (347) and Ilfov (327). New daily infections has exceeded 200 cases in five counties. Valcea and Maramures counties count the least number of daily infections, less than 25 cases from Thursday and Friday.

Ilfov remains the county with the highest infection rate cumulated per 14 days – 8.5 per 1,000 inhabitants, slightly down from 8.58 from Thursday.

Bucharest ranks second, with an infection rate of 6.67, down on Friday since Thursday, while Cluj comes third – 6.48.

The infection rate got over the threshold of 3 per 1,000 in 13 counties, while the only county with a rate under 3 is Suceava.