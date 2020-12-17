Almost 5,700 new cases of Covid-19. 107 dead, 1,300 in intensive care in the past day

Other 5,697 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 28,099 tests.

The tally climbed to 577,466, with 477,139 patients being declared cured.

107 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while almost 1,300 patients are in intensive care.

The death toll climbed to 13,969, with 107 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 57 men and 50 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group, 15 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 26 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 37 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 28 deaths in people over 80.

100 of the latest victims had underlying conditions, no comorbidity has been reported in case of two other victims, while no diseases have been detected so far in case of five other victims.

11,860 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, while 1,297 are in intensive care.

Rates of infections

The infection rate is down below 7 per 1,000 inhabitants in Bucharest, to 6.64 after it stood at 7.01 a day ago.

Ilfov county also has a downward rate to 6.45 from 6.67 on Wednesday, as well as Brasov – 5.1 and Cluj – 4.79 from 5.04.

In terms of new daily cases, the Capital ranks first with over 900, while the counties with the most numerous new cases are Ilfov – 340, Constanța – 305 and Iași – 300.