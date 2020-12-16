Almost 6,000 new Covid cases, 164 deaths, 1,267 patients in intensive care in the past 24hrs

Other 5,991 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 28,191 tests, which means a positive trend of over 21%.

There have been 571,749 total cases of coronavirus confirmed in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 469,499 patients being declared cured.

164 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,267 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

The death toll surged to 13,862, with 164 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 112 men and 52 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, one death in the 30-39 age group, 6 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 12 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 38 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 60 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 46 deaths in patients over 80.

158 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, no comorbidity has been reported in the case of 5 victims, and no diseases have been detected so far in the case of another one patient.

11,977 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,267 in intensive care.