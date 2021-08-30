Almost 700 daily Covid infections, 11 deaths, 280 in ICU

699 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 16,081 conducted tests. 11 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 280 patients were in a more serious conditions, in intensive care.

The threshold of 2,000 people hospitalized was also exceeded on Monday.

Overall, there have been 1,097,452 people in Romania confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection since the beginning of the pandemic till today, August 30, 2021. 1,054,417 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,539, with 11 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: four men and seven women from Bihor, Botoșani, Buzău, Călărași, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Mehedinți, Neamț, Vaslui and Bucharest.

One of the dead patients, reported by the health authorities from Mehedinti county, had got infected in UK.

Among the recent 11 victims, one was in the 40-49 age group, two in the 50-59 age group, two in the 60-69 age category, three were aged 70 to 79 and three were patients over 80.

All victims had pre-existing medical conditions.

2,131 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 280 in intensive care.

Infection rates

Ilfov county has reported the highest infection rate, 0.93 per 1,000 inhabitants in the past cumulated 14 days, followed by Bucharest – 0.76 and Bistrița Năsăud – 0.67.



The lowest incidence rates are in Covasna – 0.05, Botoșani – 0.12, and Sălaj – 0.13.



The cumulated incidence of the Covid cases at national level in the past two weeks stands at 0.43, on the rise compared to yesterday when it was 0.41.