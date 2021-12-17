Almost 750 new daily Covid infections, number of deaths on decline

Almost 750 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, along with 60 related deaths. 20 of the reported deaths occurred though in the previous period.

“According to existing data on December 17, at 10:00hrs, 743 cases of people who tested positive for SARS-COV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 60 associated deaths have been reported. More details will be available at 13:00hrs,” reads a press release by the Strategic Communication Group.

3,381 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania are hospitalized, with 570 in intensive care. Only 45 of the patients in ICU have vaccination certificates.

Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 72 are children, with 4 of them in intensive care.

Today, December 17, 1,796,973 cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) were registered in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 10,710 were from re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 180 days after the first one. infection. 1,723,129 patients were declared cured. To date, 58,079 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died. In the last 24 hours, 60 deaths were reported by the national health authorities, of which 20 before the reference interval (29 men and 31 women), of some patients infected with the new coronavirus. Of the 60 deaths, 1 was recorded in the 40-49 age group, 7 in the 50-59 age group, 17 in the 60-69 age group, 17 in the 70-79 age group, and 18 in the age group over 80 years. 56 of the registered deaths were of patients who presented with comorbidities, and 4 deceased patients did not register with comorbidities. Out of a total of 60 patients who died, 46 were unvaccinated and 14 were vaccinated. The 14 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years. 13 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for 1 patient.

Other two infections with Omicron confirmed in Romania

Other two cases of infection with the new Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in Romania on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

It is about a 45 year-old woman from Constant who had a travel record in South Africa. She is vaccinated, is under isolation and her health condition is good.

The second person is a 29yo man from Ilfov who has traveled to Zanzibar recently. He is not vaccinated, is under quarantine and his condition is good.

So far, 13 cases of infection with Omicron strain have been confirmed in Romania so far.

Infection rates

The Covid infection rate stands at 0.72 per one thousand inhabitants at national level. The highest incidences were reported in Arad – 1.72, Timiș – 11.9 and Cluj – 1.16. The infection rate in Bucharest is 0.74.