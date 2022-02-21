Almost 8,000 new Covid infections, 85 related deaths reported in the past 24hrs

7,694 new SARS –CoV –2 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, as well as 85 deaths. The positive rate trend is 24.45%. Less over 1,100 Covid patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care, with 965 of them being unvaccinated.

“According to existing data on February 21, 7,694 cases of people infected with SARS-COV-2 have been reported. At the same time, 85 deaths have been reported, with no previous deaths,” says the Strategic Communication Group.

In the last 24 hours, 7,694 new cases of people infected with SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) were reported, 7 more than the previous day. 959 of the new 24-hour cases were from re-infected patients, who tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection.

Overall, since the beginning of the pandemic till February 21, 2022, 2,671,314 case of infections with the novel coronvirus (COVID – 19) have been reported, with 102,335 being reinfected patients more than 6 months since the first infection. 2,329,184 patients were declared cured.

The total death toll surged to 62,624 in Romania, with 85 new more deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours: 52 men and 33 women admitted in hospitals in Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Buzău, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Ilfov, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Of the 85 deaths, 3 were registered in the age group 40-49 years, 6 in the age category 50-59 years, 20 in the age category 60-69 years, 25 in the age category 70- 79 years and 31 in the age category over 80 years.

81 of the registered deaths were of some patients who presented comorbidities, 1 deceased patient did not present comorbidities, and for 3 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Out of a total of 85 patients who died, 68 were unvaccinated and 17 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 9,564, 387 more than the previous day. Also, 1,101 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 3 less than the previous day. Of the 1,101 patients admitted in ICU, 965 are unvaccinated. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 637 are minors, 630 being hospitalized in wards, 75 more than the previous day and 7 in ICU, similar to the previous day.

Infection rates

No less than 23 counties, almost half of the total, reported over 100 cases of COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. The capital reports the highest number of new cases, almost 2,200, followed by Cluj with 463 cases. The rate of infection with the new coronavirus nationwide decreased to 17.07, and no county has seen increases overnight.

At the same time, one in three new Covid infections were reported in the Capital.