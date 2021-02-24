Almost 80,000 doses of Moderna vaccine arrived in Romania today

79,200 doses of Moderna vaccine have arrived in Romania on Wednesday by land. The new tranche of vaccines will be distributed to several regional vaccination centers in the country on March 2.

– Bucharest Regional Storage Centre: 26,800 doses;

– Brașov Regional Storage Centre: 10,200 doses;

– Cluj Regional Storage Centre: 10,290 doses;

– Constanța Regional Storage Centre: 8,500 doses;

– Craiova Regional Storage Centre: 8,400 doses;

– Iași Regional Storage Centre: 10,800 doses;

-Timișoara Regional Storage Centre: 4,210 doses.

“The vaccine tranche arrived in our country will ensure the administration of the rappel dose with the Moderna vaccine for the people registered through the platform and through other appointments. This vaccination phase will start on March 4”, said the National Centre of Vaccination Coordination.