Almost 9,500 new Covid cases, 174 deaths and 1,149 patients in intensive care

9,489 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 37,136 tests. 174 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,149 are admitted in intensive care units.

Overall, 343, 725 Romanians have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the debut of the pandemic, with 231,808 being declared cured.

Apart from the newly 9,489 detected cases, other 2,358 people who were already infected tested positive again following retesting.

The death toll mounted to 8,684, with 174 new more deaths announced in the past 24 hours: 100 men and 74 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bucharest, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Galați, Harghita, Ilfov, Ialomița, Iași, Mehedinți, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Sălaj, Suceava, Timiș, Teleorman, Vrancea and Vaslui.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, one death in the 30-39 age group, 5 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 18 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 39 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 66 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 44 deaths among patients over 80.

168 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, while 6 dead patients have presented no comorbidity.

Among the victims there is a 36-year-old pregnant woman from Bailesti with Covid-19 symptoms who died at Craiova Emergency Hospital on the night of Thursday to Friday.

Medical sources revealed that the pregnant patient came to the hospital with high fever and respiratory issues. She was transferred to the city county hospital and was tested for SARS-CoV-2. While waiting for the result, the woman’s condition got worsen and she died after a cardiopulmonary arrest.

12,892 Romanians infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the Romanian hospitals at this moment, with 1,149 of them in intensive care.

Infection rate in Bucharest goes beyond 5 again, Sibiu is close to 8

The infection rate has exceeded 5 per 1,000 in Bucharest again, while it is close to 8/1,000 in Sibiu (7.78) and 7.3 in Cluj. Sălaj reports an incidence rate of 6.25/1,000 inhabitants and Timiș – 6.49.

Alba – 5.81, Arad – 5.24, Bihor – 5.9, Brașov – 5.5.

Bistrița Năsăud – 4.05, Constanța – 4.66, Ilfov – 4.71, Mureș – 4.87.

President Iohannis: The cap to 10,000 daily cases is too high

President Klaus Iohannis has said on Friday that the cap of Covid cases to 10,000 per day is much too high. “We have a too high number of patients in intensive care and a too high number of deaths, and that’s why we needed new restrictions, which came into force on Monday.”

He argued that the latest restrictions should produce effects in the upcoming period. “We must have patience and observe these measures (…) we must wait for 2-3 weeks to see the impact of this partial lockdown”, the President said.