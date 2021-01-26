Almost 96,000 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses reached Romania today

As many as 95,940 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine have reached Romania on Tuesday, January 26, by aircraft landing on the airports of Otopeni in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara.

The transport to the vaccination centres in the country is provided by the producer, including on road. The vaccines are transported under optimal safety conditions, in special containers, with carbon ice and waterproof foil.

The doses will be divided as following:

-Bucharest Regional Distribution Centre: 4,680 doses;

– Brașov Regional Distribution Centre: 11,700 doses;

– Cluj Regional Distribution Centre: 12,870 doses;

– Constanța Regional Distribution Centre: 14,040 doses;

– Craiova Regional Distribution Centre: 16,380 doses;

– Iași Regional Distribution Centre: 11,700 doses;

– Timișoara Regional Distribution Centre: 24,570 doses.