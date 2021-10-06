Amid mounting Covid infections, health experts, doctors increase calls for vaccination

Amid surge in the daily Covid infections and Covid-related deaths in Romania, political and health authorities, as well as doctors intensified their calls on people to get vaccinated and to wear facemasks outdoors, as well.

The Head of the National Institute for Public Health, Adriana Pistol said today there is a need for a mix of measures that we must all comply with in order for the number of COVID-19 infections to decrease. Her statements also come as the facemask has become mandatory in open spaces, where the incidence exceeds 6 per thousand inhabitants. The public health official underlined that wearing facemasks will have an influence, but the first thing that can lead to a decrease in the number of cases is vaccination.

“As we know from a year and a half of experience, the mask has proven its usefulness. It is not a perfect means, we would not have wanted to get here, relying on a population protected by vaccine. The mask will have an influence, even if not very great, but it will certainly have an influence on the evolution of the disease”, said Pistol in a press conference.

“Of course, it is not the only thing that influences this evolution, it is just one of them. The first thing that can lead to a reduction in the number of cases is vaccination. The second is physical distance, avoiding congestion. The third is personal hygiene. It is a mix of actions that are necessary if we want to see very serious effects in the evolution of the pandemic, and the mask is one of them”, she added.

The chief of the INSP underlined that Romania is close to reach the threshold of 20,000 Covid-19 infections per day, especially if “we keep the same trend of doing nothing”. She opined that solutions to the existing health crisis “should come from the citizens”.

According to INSP, 73.7% of the COVID-19 infections confirmed in the past week were in unvaccinated people.

In his turn, the doctor Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in Romania said that it is unlikely that the trend of the evolution of the number of cases will change in the next 10-14 days, and we could see a possible flattening in two weeks, but only if “we will be much more involved and responsible”.

At the same time, Valeriu Gheorghiță, has sent a message to the anti-vaxxer doctors who refuse to take the anti-Covid jab to abstain from talking or to call a colleague to keep updated on the latest medical developments if they forgot what they had learned at the med school.

“There are situations when doctors themselves have not understood the role of the vaccine as a general rule. When you don’t understand a phenomenon, you’d better abstain for making recommendations or you should call a colleague who knows more. Medicine is a science that you learn and you may forget it, as well. When we see all the scientific data, we must report to them. Information is based on science, not on personal beliefs. Vaccination is the only measure at hand to save ourselves from this virus. I cannot understand why some of my colleagues, I repeat there are isolated cases, could not know how a vaccine works and what is its role in preventing diseases”, Gheorghiță said.

Warning from a doctor

The manager of “Marius Nasta” Institute, which treats lung diseases, Beatrice Mahler, said that the situation in hospitals has become critical and there are no signs of getting any better in the upcoming two weeks. Mahler told Digi24 that there are patients who, although they have COVID-19 symptoms, refuse to come to the hospital in the first days and they end up being hospitalized with severe forms of the infection. “I would not want to end up like in Italy, but chances are high. We are living a drama in the hospitals”, she stressed.