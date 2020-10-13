Another day with over 3,000 cases of COVID-19 infections in Romania. Record high of patients in intensive care

3,109 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 26,718 conducted tests, being the fourth day with the highest number of daily infections since the debut of the pandemic. 68 patients infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 651 patients are in intensive care, which is a record high in Romania so far.

Overall, 160,461 cases of infected Romanians have been reported in the country so far, with 120,515 patients being declared cured.

The death toll due to COVID-19 have climbed to 5,535, with 68 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 40 men and 28 women from Alba, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, 3 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 10 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 19 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 19 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 16 deaths in patients over 80.

64 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, 3 patients who died presented no comorbidity, and no other diseases have been reported so far in the case of one victim.

9,399 people infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 651 of them being in intensive care.

Bucharest ranks first with the highest number of daily Covid infections -499. Other counties with high number of cases in the past 24 hours are: Cluj – 172, Bacău – 156, Prahova – 122, Mureș – 115, Neamț – 115, Iași – 113, Timiș – 111, Alba – 101, Harghita – 94, Suceava – 90, Brașov – 89, Ilfov – 84, Teleorman – 83.