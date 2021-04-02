Anti-Covid vaccination for children aged 12 to 15 might kick off this summer

The vaccination against COVID-19 of children aged 12 to 15 might kick off in Romania in the third quarter of this year, meaning during summer, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign told Digi24.

Pfizer/BioNTech has just announced the previous days that the anti-Covid vaccine developed by them is 100% efficient in children aged 12 to 15.

“It is as clear as possible that it is a safe and efficient vaccine, including for the 12-15yo age group and it will probably prove to be the same for the other age categories. We estimate that within two months we’ll have an official authorization both from the American Food and Drug Administration and also from the European Medicine Agency so that children aged 12 to 16 should be able to take the jab if they want”, Gheorghita said.

Asked how many 16-year-old youngsters had already got vaccinated, the doctor said: “There were also 16yo teens in the second category of risk, several thousands. In this group category, as well as in the group of people over 100 there were some tens vaccinated”.