Anti-Covid vaccination of children aged 5-11 available in Romania in the second half of January

Vaccination of children in the 5-11 age group will begin in Romania, most likely in the second half of January, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign, doctor Valeriu Gheorghiță announced on Thursday. The first doses of Pfizer pediatric vaccine will arrive in our country in the first half of next month.

Vaccination of children in the 5-11 age group will be done in vaccination units set up in vaccination centers that use Pfizer vaccine – said Valeriu Gheorghiță.

Vaccination can also be done in the doctor’s offices that administer the Pfizer vaccine.

The programming platform and the national vaccination register have been optimized for the onset of vaccination in this age group.

The vaccination schedule for children aged 5-11 means two doses of vaccine every 21 days. Vaccination of children will be done with pediatric vaccine, another type of vaccine than the one for adults.