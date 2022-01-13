Anti-COVID vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 kicks off in Romania on January 26

Vaccination against children in the 5-11 age group begins in Romania on January 26, announced on Thursday the doctor Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19. Scheduling in the vaccination platform can be done starting today, at the expense of parents.

First dose of the anti-COVID pediatric jab will reach Romania on January 24&25.

Today, the programming platform allows the programming of children between 5 and 11 years old, for January 26th. Scheduling will be done only in the vaccination centers found in the platform called P_Ped, through the accounts of parents or legal representatives.

At the moment, 219 pediatric vaccination offices are configured in the programming platform at national level. Vaccination can be done without programming, by direct presentation in the offices of vaccination centers dedicated to children or in the offices of family doctors who have requested pediatric doses, throughout the working hours. Also, the National Electronic Vaccination Register (RENV) is optimized and allows data processing for this category eligible for vaccination.

It is mandatory to give informed consent by the parents or by the legal representative of the minor and to perform the medical triage by completing the triage questionnaire dedicated to the children; the models are also available on the national vaccination platform, here: https://vaccinarecovid.gov.ro/formulare-si-chestionare/.

The vaccination schedule for children with Comirnaty vaccine is 10 micrograms / dose (10 µg) every 21 days; each dose is administered intramuscularly, similar to other eligible age groups. If vaccination is initiated in children 12 years of age between the two doses, they continue the vaccination schedule with the pediatric dose of 10 µg.